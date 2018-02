Εικόνες από υποθαλάσσιο κόσμο που ήταν «κρυμμένος» για 120.000 χρόνια

Gorgonocephalus chilensis basket star (ventral view) from off Lecointe Island at around 570 meters depth, Gerlache Strait, Antarctic Peninsula. Listed as a Vulnerable Marine Ecosystem indicator taxon by the Commission that governs the Antarctic Ocean. Greenpeace is on a three-month expedition to the Antarctic to carry out scientific research, including seafloor submarine dives, to highlight the urgent need for the creation of a 1.8 million square kilometre Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary. Key findings from the footage and samples gathered from the submarine dives will be shared with the Antarctic Ocean Commission (CCAMLR) to establish localised protections as well as to strengthen this and other upcoming proposals for marine protection in the Antarctic.